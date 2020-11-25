More COVID-19 cases linked to Adams Co. ‘superspreader’ wedding

Kaitlin Knapp

ADAMS COUNTY, Wash. — Additional COVID-19 cases have been linked back to what health officials are calling a “superspreader event.”

Dozens of cases have been reported between Adams County, Grant County and in the Tri-Cities.

As of Monday, the Adams County Health District said seven COVID-19 cases have been connected to the wedding, which had more than 300 people in attendance. It was held on November 7 on a rural road between Ritzville and Moses Lake.

The majority of cases, however, stem from Grant County, which is where the bride and groom are from.

4 News Now has reached out to the Grant County Health District for the most recent numbers, but officials have not returned our requests. As of November 17, they said about 40 people in Grant County tested positive and were linked back to the wedding.

Officials also identified two subsequent outbreaks. One is at a long-term care facility and the other is within a school district. The health district said there is a direct link from someone who went to the wedding or a close contact. It is not known how many cases are connected to those other outbreaks.

According to Spokane’s interim health officer, Dr. Frank Velazquez, no cases from Spokane County are connected to the wedding.

The cases have expanded to other surrounding areas, including the Tri-Cities. According to Nikki Ostergaard, the COVID-19 Response Public Information Officer for the Benton-Franklin Health District, five cases have been linked back to the wedding — three in Benton County and two in Franklin County.

