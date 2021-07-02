More comfortable temperatures are moving in slowly – Mark
Here’s a look at today’s heat:
- Morning: 72 degrees
- Lunchtime: 86 degrees
- Dinnertime: 93 degrees
Here are your 4 Things to Know for Friday, July 2:
- Heat advisory in effect until Saturday
- Smoke and haze expected
- Hot and sunny Fourth of July
- Cooling next week
Expect some smoke and haze today.
Temperatures will still be hot, but it will be cooler than Thursday.
Heat warnings have been downgraded to a Heat Advisory until Saturday night. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s during the day with overnight lows into the 60s. Expect some smoke and haze for the next couple of days.
