More comfortable temperatures are moving in slowly – Mark

Here’s a look at today’s heat:

Morning: 72 degrees

Lunchtime: 86 degrees

Dinnertime: 93 degrees

Here are your 4 Things to Know for Friday, July 2:

Heat advisory in effect until Saturday

Smoke and haze expected

Hot and sunny Fourth of July

Cooling next week

Expect some smoke and haze today.

Temperatures will still be hot, but it will be cooler than Thursday.

Heat warnings have been downgraded to a Heat Advisory until Saturday night. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s during the day with overnight lows into the 60s. Expect some smoke and haze for the next couple of days.