More cold, breezy and occasionally snowy April weather! – Kris

Have you already tucked your heavier winter coats away for the season? You might as well dig them back out. There is a warming trend in the forecast, but it is going to be a long, slow climb back to spring-like conditions. Tuesday will be chilly. High temperatures will be about 15 degrees below average, topping out in the upper 30s and lower 40s. It won’t be as windy as it was today. However, northeasterly winds of 10 to 20 mph with higher gusts will cut right through the average light jacket. There’s still a chance of light snow showers tomorrow, but they will mostly be found south of Spokane and Coeur d’Alene over the Palouse.

Temperatures will inch up into the mid 40s for Wednesday with partly cloudy skies. Thursday, expect record lows in the lower 20s to start the day with a chance of a few snow showers in the afternoon. It will be another breezy day. Rain and snow showers are possible Friday and Saturday before a well-timed break in the unsettled weather for Easter Sunday.