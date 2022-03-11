More clouds in the forecast, but it’s also getting warmer – Kris

You can set your sunglasses aside for a while. The clouds moved in today, and they are going to be with us for a while. Expect mostly cloudy skies for Friday. It is going to be a warmer day, with highs in the mid 40s. That’s right about average. There is a slight chance of some valley rain Friday evening. There’s a much better chance of a little bit of mountain snow Friday night, setting the stage for good skiing on Saturday.

By Saturday evening the next in a line of systems approaches the region with more valley rain and mountain snow. The wet weather will linger into Sunday. However, Monday and Tuesday will be the wettest days of the 7-day outlook. We will start to dry out a bit on Wednesday, but there might be another round of wet weather on the way for Thursday.