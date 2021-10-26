Expect gusty winds and afternoon rain for your Tuesday – Mark

Here are your 4 Things to Know for Tuesday, October 26:

Afternoon rain

Sunshine Wednesday

Gusty winds

Dry, cool weekend

Today will have increased clouds and afternoon showers. High temperatures will be in the low 50s by dinnertime.

High temperatures will be average for this time of year.

Another system rolls in later today bringing afternoon rain and windy conditions.

Expect the sunshine to return on Wednesday with nighttime showers into Thursday.

Thursday and Friday will have periods of rain and warmer temperatures.

Halloween weekend is looking to be cool and dry.