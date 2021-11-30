More charges possible for man accused of crashing into East Valley school bus

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — More charges are possible for the man accused of crashing his car into an East Valley school bus.

Jeffrey Schelin made his first appearance in court on Monday. He has been charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, second-degree burglary and hit and run for the crash that happened last Monday.

A representative from the school district showed up in court to ask the judge to add an “assault of a school official” charge because the bus driver was injured in the crash.

There were no students on board during the crash, which caused the bus to flip on its side.

Schelin is accused of running away from the scene, but he was found shortly after when a homeowner called 911 to report a man was tapping on her back door. Deputies arrived and took Schelin to the hospital because he had also been injured.

They determined he was driving too fast and ignored a stop sign before hitting the bus. Deputies said he hid in a shed at the home where he was arrested before trying to contact the homeowner.

Schelin was previously arrested on November 7 for burglary and malicious mischief, and on November 20 for possession of a stolen vehicle.

In both of those arrests, he was released on his own recognizance.

Schelin is now being held on $25,000 bond.

