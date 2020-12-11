More cases, deaths linked to Adams County ‘superspreader’ wedding

Melissa Luck by Melissa Luck

MOSES LAKE, Wash – Contact tracing has linked more cases and possible deaths to a 300-person wedding near the Adams County-Grant County line in November.

The Grant County Health District shared new numbers with 4 News Now Thursday evening.

The health district says it has linked 47 primary cases to the wedding. Those are people who attended the wedding and tested positive for COVID-19.

Of those primary cases, two people were staff members at Lake Ridge Center, a nursing home in Moses Lake. Since the wedding, there have been 65 COVID-19 cases at Lake Ridge; 15 residents have died.

PAST COVERAGE: Large Adams County wedding a possible ‘superspreader event”; more than 300 people exposed to COVID-19

The agency found potential links to healthcare workers as well, including one person who worked at Samaritan Hospital and one nursing student. Contact tracing also revealed 11 Moses Lake School District staff members attended the wedding and tested positive for COVID-19.

Grant County also released numbers of secondary cases. Those are people who had a family member attend the wedding or had a social gathering with someone who attended the wedding.

Those revealed 14 secondary cases, including one person employed by Moses Lake School District.

Of the potential links to long-term care facilities, there was one Ephrata facility resident who died and those 65 Lake Ridge residents, including the 15 deaths.

Three long-term care facility deaths are still pending.

RELATED HEADLINES: Recent long-term care center COVID-19 outbreaks tied to superspreader wedding

An additional seven people from Adams County tested positive in connection with the wedding. Five cases in the Tri-Cities were initially connected to the wedding.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.