More balmy weather ahead after a record-warm Sunday – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash.– Spokane broke a 138 year-old temperature record for November 28th, hitting 56 degrees! That’s 18 degrees above the average high this time of year. It won’t be quite as warm the next couple of days, but we will have another chance this week to be this warm again.

Rain is going to develop again Sunday night after 8 p.m, mainly south of Spokane and Coeur d’Alene across the Palouse, Snake River and Blue Mountains. Rain will continue until about lunchtime on Monday once it gets started. Spokane and Coeur d’Alene will be right on the northern edge of this rain, so there may be hours-long periods of dry and wet weather through the night and morning. Elsewhere in the northern Washington valleys and the Idaho Panhandle, conditions will be mostly dry. Temperatures will only cool to the mid 40s tonight and will rise to the upper 40s and low 50s on Monday.

Tuesday will be mainly dry and cloudy in the 40s; although a few stray showers can’t be ruled out. Wednesday will also be dry and cloudy, but warmer, similar to Sunday in the middle and upper 50s. Cooler weather doesn’t start to set in until Friday when highs will only hit the low 40s and we’ll finally get back down to freezing in the morning. The cool-off continues next weekend. Forecast models are also hinting at a storm or some other unsettled weather pattern by next Sunday and Monday, but there’s a lot of time between now and then for that to change.