Moose wandering around Pullman relocated back to the wild
PULLMAN, Wash. — Pullman Police and Fish & Wildlife personnel successfully relocated a moose that was hanging around the Lawson Gardens area.
The big fellow was tranquilized and safely moved to another location, allowing people to return to the Lawson Gardens area. Fish & Wildlife helped capture and transport the moose back to the wild.
