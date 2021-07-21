Moose wandering around Pullman relocated back to the wild

by Connor Sarles

PULLMAN, Wash. — Pullman Police and Fish & Wildlife personnel successfully relocated a moose that was hanging around the Lawson Gardens area.

The big fellow was tranquilized and safely moved to another location, allowing people to return to the Lawson Gardens area. Fish & Wildlife helped capture and transport the moose back to the wild.

We are happy to share that our local moose has been safely and carefully relocated! Members of the public are welcome to resume visits to the beautiful Lawson Gardens area. #PullmanProud #IfYouGiveAMooseAGarden pic.twitter.com/9YL1Hi2kX0 — PullmanPolice (@PullmanPolice) July 21, 2021

