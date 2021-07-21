Moose wandering around Pullman relocated back to the wild

PULLMAN, Wash. — Pullman Police and Fish & Wildlife personnel successfully relocated a moose that was hanging around the Lawson Gardens area.

The big fellow was tranquilized and safely moved to another location, allowing people to return to the Lawson Gardens area. Fish & Wildlife helped capture and transport the moose back to the wild.

