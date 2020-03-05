Moose on the Palouse! Friendly giant relocated after roaming around Pullman

Credit: Pullman Police

PULLMAN, Wash. — A young moose was tranquilized and relocated by wildlife officers after spending a few days roaming around Pullman.

Pullman Police said the moose was spotted several times on the north side of town. They asked the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife to help relocate the animal after the moose was seen walking around trail and apartment areas, posing a threat to people in the area.

Moose may seem gentle, but they can be unpredictable and become aggressive quickly.

We love a good moose sighting as much as the rest of you, but town just isn't a suitable home for a young moose. In the interest of safety, we solicited help from Officer Silver with @WDFW, who helped to safely relocate our furry friend today. #MooseOnTheLoose #PullmanProud pic.twitter.com/iuNwxj20yN — PullmanPolice (@PullmanPolice) March 5, 2020

It is not clear where WDFW took the moose, but surely he is in a safer place for both him and the people of Pullman.

