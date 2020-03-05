Moose on the Palouse! Friendly giant relocated after roaming around Pullman
PULLMAN, Wash. — A young moose was tranquilized and relocated by wildlife officers after spending a few days roaming around Pullman.
Pullman Police said the moose was spotted several times on the north side of town. They asked the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife to help relocate the animal after the moose was seen walking around trail and apartment areas, posing a threat to people in the area.
Moose may seem gentle, but they can be unpredictable and become aggressive quickly.
It is not clear where WDFW took the moose, but surely he is in a safer place for both him and the people of Pullman.
