Montana man arrested near Coeur d’Alene for drug trafficking

by Matthew Kincanon

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — A Montana man was arrested Tuesday night near Coeur d’Alene for allegedly trafficking several pounds of illegal drugs.

Michael S. Williams, 38, of Butte, Montana, was pulled over by Idaho State Police at around 5:08 p.m. when he failed to stay in his lane on eastbound I-90 just east of Coeur d’Alene.

Police said he may been under the influence of drugs. They reportedly found items used to weigh and traffic illegal drugs.

Williams then allegedly drove off and threw items out of his truck. Police pursued him until he turned onto exit 39 at S. Mission Rd. Williams allegedly attempted to run away, but was quickly stopped.

Upon investigating his truck, police reportedly found eight pounds of meth and over a pound of heroin, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. They also found a large amount of cash.

Williams was booked into Kootenai County Jail. He was charged with drug trafficking, eluding police, destruction of evidence and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

