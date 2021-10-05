Monster Jam returns to the Spokane Arena this November

by Olivia Roberts

SPOKANE, Wash. — Monster Jam is bringing its action-packed motorsports experience back to the Spokane Arena this November.

The first Monster Jam event in nearly two years will take place from November 12-14.

According to organizers, Monster Jam will feature a mix of high-flying stunts and four-wheel excitement.

The popular Monster Jam Pit Party fan experience will also return to the Spokane Arena on both Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, October 12.

