Monster Jam is back in Spokane for the first time in nearly two years

SPOKANE, Wash. — Monster Jam is back at the Spokane Arena for the first time in almost two years.

This means the return of massive four-wheelers doing high-flying stunts and fans are welcomed back in full capacity to witness it all.

With unbelievable action to unexpected thrills, event organizers promise this is will be full throttle family fun!

New and returning drivers of trucks like Grave Digger, Scooby-Doo, Jurassic Attack and more will be performing in freestyle, racing and skill competitions.

Monster Jam drivers are trained, world-class male and female athletes.

They have mastered the physical strength and mental stamina needed to compete as well as the vital dexterity to control 12,000-pound machines capable of doing backflips, vertical two-wheel skills and racing at speeds up to 70 miles-per-hour.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, safety guidelines are still in place at the Spokane Arena.

Monster Jam: What to know before you go

Monster Jam kicks off at the Spokane Arena on Friday, Nov. 12 at 7 p.m.

Other event times are at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13 and 1 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 14.

The popular Monster Jam Pit Party fan experience will return to Spokane on both Saturday and Sunday.

Fans can see the massive trucks up close, watch live pre-race interviews and participate in Q&As with the drivers, get pre-signed autograph cards, take pictures and enjoy other family-friendly fun.

Pit Passes can be purchased for only $20 each for this VIP experience on Saturday, Nov. 13 and Sunday, Nov. 14 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

To buy your Monster Jam tickets now, see the official website.