Monroe Street Skoolie: Take a staycation in this Airbnb bus on the South Hill

by Destiny Richards

SPOKANE, Wash. — Have you ever booked a stay on a bus? Now you can with a new Airbnb on the South Hill.

Guests are encouraged to visit the Monroe St Skoolie in the picturesque Cannon Hill neighborhood. It’s located near downtown and close to the hospital district, as well.

The Airbnb is fit for two guests with one bedroom, two beds (one is a futon) and one bath.

The bus is equipped with everything you need to enjoy your stay, including a full size bed, tile shower, RV toilet, full kitchen, living room space with smart TVs and DVD player with lots of movies. There is also an outdoor patio table and driveway for parking, but the front porch and backyard are off limits.

Fun fact: The bus can be driven, but guests CANNOT drive it!

If you are interested in booking a staycation, it’s just $60 a night!

For more information and to book your stay now, see the official page.

