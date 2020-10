Monroe Police searching for missing kangaroo

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

MONROE, Wash. — Police in Western Washington are searching for a missing kangaroo.

Monroe Police tweeted that the animal jumped out of a van early Tuesday morning along W Main Street.

Kangaroo hops out of van this morning in the 300 block of W Main Street Monroe, now missing. If seen please call 911 or 360-794-6300. pic.twitter.com/klg3AVf2O1 — Monroe PD (@MonroePolice) October 6, 2020

Anyone who sees the kangaroo is asked to call 911 or 360-794-6300.

