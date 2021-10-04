Monday last day for Washington state employees to get COVID vaccine

by Matthew Kincanon

SPOKANE, Wash. — If you’re a Washington state employee who hasn’t gotten an exemption, Monday is your last day to get the COVID vaccine.

The deadline for Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate is Monday, Oct. 4. Everyone without an exemption must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 18.

This is the last day to either get the second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, or one dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. It takes two weeks for people to be considered fully vaccinated.

Here’s who’s included in the mandate:

State employees

Higher education employees

K-12 employees

Childcare employees

Most health and long-term care providers

Several agencies are worried about losing employees due to the mandate. Washington State Patrol could lose 10 percent of its workforce, and Spokane Fire Department is concerned about losing frontline firefighters.

You can find a full list of state vaccination rates here.

