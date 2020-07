Monday is the last day to register to vote

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission. A voter fills out their ballot.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Elections Office wants to remind residents that Monday is the deadline to register to vote for the August primary.

Monday, July 27th is the deadline to register to vote or update your address online for the August Primary!https://t.co/xSsAC855Mq pic.twitter.com/YYz9gpLBte — Spokane County Elections (@SpoCoElections) July 24, 2020

July 27 is the last day Spokane residents can register to vote or change their address online, but you can still vote in-person on the day of the election, which is on August 4.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.