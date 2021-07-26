Monday is last day to register online, by mail ahead of Washington’s primary

by Erin Robinson

Ben Gray

Monday is the last day for Washingtonians to register to vote online or by mail ahead of the August primary.

Those looking to register can do so in-person at their county elections office through Election Day on August 3.

Ballots are due by 8 p.m. on Election Day and can be mailed or dropped in an elections drop box.

To learn more about registering, click here.



