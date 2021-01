Moms: How does the return to in-person school plan affect you and your work?

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Districts across the Inland Northwest are introducing their plans to bring several grades back to in-person learning.

As part of 4 News Now’s “Her Recession” series, we would like to know: Moms, how do these plans affect you and your work?

Tell us in the form below:

