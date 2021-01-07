Moment of pause to be held on Silver Mountain, one year after deadly avalanche

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

KELLOGG, Idaho — It has been one year since an avalanche at Silver Mountain claimed the lives of three skiers.

To honor those lost in the tragedy, the Friends of the Idaho Panhandle Avalanche Center will stop all chairlifts on Thursday for a moment of pause.

Lifts will be halted at 11:04 a.m, the same time the avalanche was triggered and took the lives of Carl Humphreys, Scott Parsons and Molly Hubbard. One minute later, a memorial bell placed on the Wardner Traverse will be rung in remembrance of those lives lost, and in support for the survivors and the first responders who assisted in the rescues.

Organizers also encourage anyone on the mountain to take part, either by clicking your ski poles, ringing a bell or just shouting out.

“Avalanches don’t care where the boundaries lie. Ski and ride safe, stay aware. Let’s commit to mold some of this heavy sorrow into action: to spread awareness, safety, and most of all fun,” a post from the organizers said.

READ: Silver Mountain avalanche survivor shares his story, while family of late alpinist Jess Roskelley shares their support

RELATED: Buried for nearly an hour; Local skier recounts being trapped in Silver Mountain avalanche

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.