Modern Dreamers Slumber Co.: Spokane moms create a custom sleepover experience

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane moms Lili and Njal wanted to provide the community with a new party service outside of the typical bouncy house or trampoline park experience.

Born out of this last year with the pandemic, they were also seeking a way to help families make staying home together special.

They eventually landed on this fun idea of customized sleepover set-ups as a unique and intimate solution for families looking to celebrate both those big milestone events and small memorable moments.

Modern Dreamers Slumber Co. is a luxury sleepovers and events company.

They deliver unforgettable experiences by modernizing the standard slumber party and making sleepover dreams come true.

Choose your theme and they deliver, setup, style, and collect.

There’s Modern Dreamers, a Dream Zag-Over, the Modern Campout and Unicorn Dreams.

Submit a contact form with your party info and they will respond within 24 hours with a customized proposal for your event.

Right now, you can get 50% off of your order for a Spring Break sleepover.

