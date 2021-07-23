Moderate temps with widespread haze for Thursday & Friday! – Emily

Emily Blume,
Posted:
Updated:
by Emily Blume

SPOKANE, Wash. — Moderate temps with widespread haze across the region and currently (7:00 p.m.), Unhealthy Air Quality for Sensitive Groups. The haze will linger into the evening & overnight hours as our temps dip down into the low-50’s tonight. A cool Friday morning is in store before warming into the upper-80’s by the afternoon hours. The widespread haze will continue through Saturday morning with sunny & clear conditions. The minimal rain efforts yesterday subside and we move into another dry spell. This weekend we’re back into the mid to upper-90’s. -Emily Blume, in for Kris Crocker

4 Things To Know

4 Things to Know- Moderate & seasonal temps today & Friday before another warm-up this weekend.

Air Quality Forecast

Air Quality Forecast- Poor Air Quality is expected to become more widespread by Friday morning.

Friday Planner

Friday Planner- A very cool start to the day. Sweatshirt weather even! Enjoy it!

Smoke Safety

Smoke Safety- You’ve heard it before but it’s during these periods you want to put it into action.

