Moderate temps with widespread haze for Thursday & Friday! – Emily

SPOKANE, Wash. — Moderate temps with widespread haze across the region and currently (7:00 p.m.), Unhealthy Air Quality for Sensitive Groups. The haze will linger into the evening & overnight hours as our temps dip down into the low-50’s tonight. A cool Friday morning is in store before warming into the upper-80’s by the afternoon hours. The widespread haze will continue through Saturday morning with sunny & clear conditions. The minimal rain efforts yesterday subside and we move into another dry spell. This weekend we’re back into the mid to upper-90’s. -Emily Blume, in for Kris Crocker