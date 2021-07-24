Moderate temps and breezy conditions to wrap up the work week! – Emily

Emily Blume,
Posted:
by Emily Blume

SPOKANE, Wash. — Dry & breezy today with mild temps. Southwest winds between 5 & 15 MPH could gust up to 20 MPH. This won’t help the wildfire situation across the region. By tonight, widespread haze sets in and it will linger through the weekend. Temps fall back into the upper-50’s overnight and our winds will calm. We’re back into the low-90’s Saturday, climbing into the upper-90’s by Sunday. Community Centers do open for us on Sunday. Look out for your neighbors, the elderly, kids, & pets in the heat. – Emily Blume, in for Kris Crocker

4 Things to Know

Widespread haze & warm temps for this weekend.

Saturday Planner

A cool start to our Saturday before reaching the 90s!

Smoke Safety

While staying indoors, preserve your good indoor air quality, too: don’t vacuum, use gas stoves, fry food, or burn candles.

Temps Trend Upwards

Temps trend upwards from Saturday. Another warm & dry 7-day stretch is ahead of us.

 

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Top Stories