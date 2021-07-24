Moderate temps and breezy conditions to wrap up the work week! – Emily

SPOKANE, Wash. — Dry & breezy today with mild temps. Southwest winds between 5 & 15 MPH could gust up to 20 MPH. This won’t help the wildfire situation across the region. By tonight, widespread haze sets in and it will linger through the weekend. Temps fall back into the upper-50’s overnight and our winds will calm. We’re back into the low-90’s Saturday, climbing into the upper-90’s by Sunday. Community Centers do open for us on Sunday. Look out for your neighbors, the elderly, kids, & pets in the heat. – Emily Blume, in for Kris Crocker