Moderate candidates leading liberals in Seattle’s top races

by Associated Press

Elaine Thompson FILE - Bruce Harrell speaks Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Seattle during the second of two debates before the November election for the office of mayor. Mayoral races in Boston, Seattle and Cincinnati could prove historic as three candidates look to be their city's first ever Asian American mayor. Their candidacies alone indicate the growing presence of the Asian American and Pacific Islander electorate.

SEATTLE (AP) – Moderate candidates were leading in early Seattle election returns following a months-long debate about how to address the city’s problems of homelessness, policing and racial and economic injustice.

In the mayor’s race Tuesday, Bruce Harrell, a former City Council president, was ahead of current City Council President M. Lorena González.

Harrell had criticized his opponent for supporting the goal of cutting the Seattle Police Department’s budget in half.

And in the normally low-key contest for city attorney, which also drew national attention, Ann Davison was leading police and jail abolitionist Nicole Thomas-Kennedy.

Davison had said Thomas-Kennedy’s policies would jeopardize public safety.

MORE: Latest election results

COPYRIGHT 2021 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.