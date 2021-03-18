MOD Pizza providing paid time off for COVID-19 vaccinations

Associated Press by Associated Press

Marcos del Mazo // Getty Images

SEATTLE, Wash. — MOD Super Fast Pizza Holdings, LLC (“MOD Pizza”, “MOD” or the “Company”) today announced it is offering up to four hours of paid time off for its Squad members to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

All MOD employees at company-owned locations can receive two hours of pay for each dose of the vaccine received.

“As more of our Squad members become eligible to receive the vaccine, we hope this benefit will ease the burden of losing hours in order to get inoculated,” said Marty Pisciotti, senior vice president of people, MOD Pizza. “The communities we serve are beginning to return to normalcy and we’re committed to doing all we can to keep our people, customers, and communities healthy and safe.”

MOD Squad members need not be scheduled to work on the day of their vaccine appointment to request vaccine pay. They will simply be asked to provide proof of vaccination to their manager.

