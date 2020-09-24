Mobius Discovery Center supporting virtual learning, providing virtual STEM programs

Destiny Richards by Destiny Richards

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Mobius Science Center is joining with Mobius Children’s Museum to become Mobius Discovery Center.

Located at 331 N. Post St., the Center is still closed to the public under phase 2 of Washington’s Safe Start reopening plan.

In the meantime, Mobius has created new education programs to support students who are in virtual learning and provide virtual STEM education.

Parents can now register their students for Curriculum Camp, an in-person program at Mobius that will run Monday through Friday.

CURRICULUM CAMP

Grades: 1-5

Hours of operation: Monday – Friday, 8:00am – 3:00pm

Registration now open, curriculum camp starts Monday, September 14

To ensure appropriate social distancing, capacity limited to 10 spots maximum

Weekly Fee Members: $200 per student per week Non-Members: $250 per student per week 15% discount for siblings There is not a daily rate



Some of the exhibits from the Mobius Children’s Museum are here at its new location. The excavator was not easy to get off of! It was so much fun 😆 I’m sure it’ll be a hit again once Mobius opens back up. @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/r4zaJ09N0t — Destiny Richards (@DstnyRichardsTV) September 24, 2020

Additionally, families can order STEAM kits, self-guided and hands-on activities to do at home.

“STEAM” is when STEM incorporates Art. Kits cover a variety of STEAM topics; Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Math. Kits come complete with instructions and supplies, and are designed for kids and families to do at home together.

STEAM KITS

Kits include materials for Structural engineering, owl pellet dissection, space science and more

Members: $13 per kit

Non-members: $16 per kit

Families also will be able to register for Mobius Virtual Programs this October, which are live virtual experiences guided by a Mobius educator.

Some “MVP’s” will require a STEAM kit, some may require at-home materials and others, you just watch.

MOBIUS VIRTUAL PROGRAMS

Follow along with 1 hour, live, virtual STEM experiences guided by a Mobius Educator on Zoom

Programs include kitchen chemistry, frog dissection, coding and more

Members: $15

Non-members: $20

For more information and to sign up for a program, see the Mobius Discovery Center website.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.