Mnuchin: Stimulus checks will start arriving in your bank account as early as tonight

Melissa Luck by Melissa Luck

WASHINGTON, DC — Even as lawmakers tangle over the final amount, stimulus checks will start arriving in bank accounts as early as Tuesday night.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin tweeted that information Tuesday afternoon.

.@USTreasury has delivered a payment file to the @FederalReserve for Americans’ Economic Impact Payments. These payments may begin to arrive in some accounts by direct deposit as early as tonight and will continue into next week (1/2) — Steven Mnuchin (@stevenmnuchin1) December 29, 2020

Mnuchin also said that paper checks will go in the mail starting Wednesday.

The Dept of the Treasury says initial direct deposits will continue into next week.

“This second round of payments will provide critical economic support to those who, through no fault of their own, have been adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” the department said in a news release.

So, how much will you get?

According to the Treasury Department “Eligible individuals will receive an Economic Impact Payment of up to $600 for individuals or $1200 for married couples and up to $600 for each qualifying child. Generally, if you have adjusted gross income for 2019 up to $75,000 for individuals and up to $150,000 for married couples filing joint returns and surviving spouses, you will receive the full amount of the second payment. For filers with income above those amounts, the payment amount is reduced.”

Later this week, you’ll be able to track the status of your payment at this website.

Congress could allocate more money, as President Trump has asked the payments to be bumped up to $2,000. The House approved that increase Monday, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blocked a vote in the Senate the next day.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.