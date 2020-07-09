MLB releases schedule for 2021 regular season, Seattle Mariners open with Giants at home April 1
SEATTLE, Wash. — As we wait to see if the 2020 MLB season will actually start, the MLB is already looking ahead to the 2021 season. The league released the official schedule for next year on Thursday morning.
The Mariners’ opening day is April 1, as is the entire league, and Seattle will host the San Francisco Giants at T-Mobile Park.
