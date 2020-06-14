MLB Players Association rejects third straight proposal from MLB

Alyssa Charlston by Alyssa Charlston

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MAY 08: A general view of Guaranteed Rate Feld, home of the Chicago White Sox, on May 08, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. The 2020 Major League Baseball season is on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images) Major League Baseball players reject latest proposal on shortened season by MLB

It’s getting ugly between the MLB Players Association and the MLB. The third proposal from the league was rejected by the players union a full day early of the deadline, wihtout a counter offer.

The Major League Baseball Players Association has rejected MLB's latest proposal and will not counter, sources tell ESPN. In a letter to the league, the union asked MLB to inform it of how many games it intends to play and when players should report. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) June 13, 2020

The players are still fighting for their pro-rated salaries in a shortened season. That’s something the MLB already offered in the beginning of the COVID-19 shutdown, and players are angry it’s not being upheld.

Friday’s latest proposal was a 72-game season starting July 14th, where players would be paid at least 70% of their pro-rated salaries, 80% if there was a postseason. It also expanded the playoffs from 10 teams to 16, and was an offer $300 million more than the second proposal.

