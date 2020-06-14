MLB Players Association rejects third straight proposal from MLB
It’s getting ugly between the MLB Players Association and the MLB. The third proposal from the league was rejected by the players union a full day early of the deadline, wihtout a counter offer.
The players are still fighting for their pro-rated salaries in a shortened season. That’s something the MLB already offered in the beginning of the COVID-19 shutdown, and players are angry it’s not being upheld.
Friday’s latest proposal was a 72-game season starting July 14th, where players would be paid at least 70% of their pro-rated salaries, 80% if there was a postseason. It also expanded the playoffs from 10 teams to 16, and was an offer $300 million more than the second proposal.
