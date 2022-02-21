Missouri man under investigation for immoral communication with Reardan girl

by Erin Robinson

REARDAN, Wash. – A 30-year-old Missouri man is under investigation for immorally communicating with an underage Reardan girl.

Reardan’s School Security Officer Brian Scott, who also serves as the IT head, intercepted communication between the two while monitoring use of the school’s chrome books.

He contacted the 12-year-old girl’s parents and urged them to contact Crime Check. The family reported the incident and were reportedly told to “keep an eye on it.”

Scott then reached out to the Reardan Police Department to investigate. Officers took evidence from social media and sent it to St. Louis County, Missouri Sheriff’s Office Cyber Sex Crimes detectives, who have now launched an investigation.

A detective told Reardan Police they have located the 30-year-old man and are investigating.

The man has not been identified and it is not clear if charges have been filed.

