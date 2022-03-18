Missing woman found dead near Fourth of July Pass

by Erin Robinson

Credit: Kootenai County Sheriff's Office

KOOTENAI CO., Idaho – A North Idaho woman reported missing earlier this week has been found dead.

Janelle M. Burchfield went missing on Monday when she got out of a car on Fourth of July Pass.

Kootenai County deputies searched for her, but were unable to find her. Volunteer search and rescue crews responded to the area and found her body in heavy brush down a steep embankment south of I-90.

The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office said an initial investigation shows her death does not appear to be suspicious.

