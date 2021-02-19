Missing the movies? AMC Spokane reopens Friday

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission. Riverpark Square Mall in downtown Spokane.

SPOKANE, Wash. — For the first time in nearly a year, you can head to the movies on a Friday night.

AMC announced Friday that it is reopening its theaters at River Park Square. Safety protocols will be in place and the theater will be operating at 25 percent occupancy, as is allowed in the state’s Phase 2 reopening plans.

Enhanced cleaning protocols will be in place, guests will be socially distanced between parties and masks will be required for all visitors.

The current movie selection includes News of the World, Wonder Woman 1984, The Croods: A New Age, Promising Young Women, Come Play and others. Tickets can be purchased here.

RELATED: Davenport Hotels prepare to once again host weddings in Phase 2

RELATED: Spokane County, East Region is officially back in Phase 2

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.