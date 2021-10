Missing Pullman girl possibly headed to Culdesac

by Erin Robinson

Credit: Pullman Police

PULLMAN, Wash. — The Pullman Police Department is asking for help locating a missing 17-year-old girl.

Cassy Ross was last seen near Lost Trail Drive around midnight. She may be headed toward Culdesac, Idaho.

MISSING JUVENILE:

We need your help to locate this 17-year old female, last seen around Lost Trail Drive around 12:00am on 10/6. Clothing unknown. Possibly headed toward Culdesac, Idaho. Call Officer Chamberlin at (509) 334-0802 w/ info. (Case # 21-P07897) #MyPD #Retweet pic.twitter.com/hDz9BAPCZS — PullmanPolice (@PullmanPolice) October 6, 2021

Anyone with information about Ross’ whereabouts is asked to call Officer Chamberlin at (509) 334-0802.

