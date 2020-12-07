Missing Okanogan Co. man found dead in a swamp

Kaitlin Knapp by Kaitlin Knapp

OKANOGAN COUNTY, Wash. — The Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of 28-year-old Reinaldo Alex Beltran.

According to a press release, Beltran was reported missing on December 2. The Tonasket man had not been heard from since November 24. Deputies say he was last seen at a home in Oroville. Authorities went there and other areas he was known to be at. However, Beltran wasn’t at any of the locations.

On December 4, a man’s body was found in a swampy area east of Oroville, according to the sheriff’s office. Once the man’s body was recovered, the Okanogan County Coroner’s Office identified him as Beltran.

The cause of his death is under investigation. If you know anything, you’re urged to call the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office.

