Missing mushroom hunter found alive in N. Idaho

Associated Press by Associated Press

GRANGEVILLE, Idaho (AP) — A 76-year-old north Idaho man who went missing for four days after going mushroom hunting has been found alive.

Idaho County Sheriff Doug Ulmer said that John “Mack” McBoyle Jr. of Grangeville was located Tuesday during a massive search and is in fair condition.

McBoyle failed to return from mushroom hunting Saturday near Fish Creek Campground. Searchers later found his vehicle but not McBoyle.

Ulmer said McBoyle was found at about 3 p.m. Tuesday about 5 miles west of where his vehicle was parked. Ulmer said McBoyle was disoriented when found.

The search included helicopters from several agencies, workers with state and federal agencies as well as numerous volunteers and search dogs.

