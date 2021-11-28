Missing Montana man killed in crash in Idaho, police say

by Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho State Police say that a driver killed in car crash, on Friday night in Boise County, has been identified as a missing Montana man.

The driver of the single-car rollover crash on State Highway 21 has been identified as Michael Edward Lopez of Missoula, Montana, KBOI-TV reported.

Police say Lopez, 71, was traveling south when his pickup left the edge of the roadway and rolled down a steep embankment. He died at the scene.

The Boise County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by a private helicopter crew to search the area after Lopez’s cell phone had pinged a nearby cell tower.

Lopez had been reported missing on Nov. 10 after he left Missoula to head to Caldwell, Idaho.

The incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

COPYRIGHT 2021 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.