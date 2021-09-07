Hiker reported missing in Glacier National Park found dead

GREAT FALLS, Mont.– The body of a woman reported missing last week in Glacier National Park has been located.

Park rangers said Jenn Coleman, 34, was found Sunday in a steep and rocky area near the Continental Divide. The cause of her death is still being investigated.

The search started when Coleman’s car was found at Logan’s Pass last week, but she was nowhere nearby. She was supposed to check out of the West Glacier KOA on Aug. 31, but didn’t show up.

The park said as many as 50 people had joined the search for her by Sunday.

Coleman was from Richmond, Virginia.

PREVIOUS: Park rangers search for missing woman in Glacier National Park

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.