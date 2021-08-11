Search continues for Idaho boy who vanished 2 weeks ago

FRUITLAND, Idaho– It’s been weeks since 5-year-old Michael Joseph Vaughan was reported missing.

The Fruitland Police Department says he was last seen near his home in the city on July 27. Since then, the community and local law enforcement officers have been searching for him but have not had any luck.

“We just want our Monkey home,” Michael’s parents, Brandi Neal and Tyler Vaughan told Entertainment Tonight. “We just miss our baby, and we want him home.”

Fruitland Police Chief JD Huff said the department is grateful for the community’s help as they continue looking for Michael.

“Every minute counts when searching for a missing child and we appreciate the public’s continued support and cooperation.”

Michael is 3 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 50 pounds, according to the police department. He was last seen wearing a light blue Minecraft T-shirt and black boxer briefs with lime green stitching.

Officers described Michael as “an active, inquisitive, child” and say it’s possible he may have wandered somewhere and needs help being found. Officers ask neighbors and businesses to remain vigilant and keep an eye out for him.

Police say Michael’s family is cooperating with investigators. They ask that people be respectful of their privacy.

Anyone with information about where Michael could be is asked to send tips to findmichael@fruitland.org or anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Southwest Idaho. You can also call the Payette County Sheriff’s Office at 208-642-6006 Ext 0.

