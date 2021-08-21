Missing 78-year-old Peshatin man found alive

by Matthew Kincanon

Elvis Santana/freeimages.com

CHELAN CO., Wash. — A 78-year-old man from Peshatin, who was missing for five days, was found alive by a group of hikers.

Sgt. Jason Reinfield said he was found on the French Creek trail in the Icicle Drainage by a group of hikers on Friday. The man was reported missing on Monday, Aug. 16, when he didn’t return home from fishing on Sunday.

The man went hiking on Sunday morning and went up to French Ridge trail off of French Creek. However, at one point, he lost the trail and worked his way down off trail. He was able to find the creek where he caught and ate fish.

Reinfield said he was found dehydrated, but still able to walk. However, he needed to be littered out the remainder of the way.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.