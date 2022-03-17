Missing 5-year-old boy last seen Wednesday in West Central

by Erin Robinson

Credit: SPD

SPOKANE, Wash. — Police are searching for a 5-year-old boy last seen on W Broadway in the West Central neighborhood Wednesday night.

The boy has autism and is non-verbal. He has blonde hair, blue eyes and his two front teeth are missing.

He was possibly wearing a pull-up diaper.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

