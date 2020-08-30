Missing 16-year-old girl may be in Airway Heights area

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Credit: Airway Heights Police Department

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — A missing 16-year-old girl may be in the Airway Heights area.

The Airway Heights Police Department said Charlyse Ward ran away from home on Thursday and has not been heard from since.

She is 5’7″ tall, 160 pounds, has brown hair and blue eyes. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.