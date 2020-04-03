Miranda Lambert concert at Spokane Arena postponed to October

Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Miranda Lambert has postponed her remaining tour dates, including her upcoming show at the Spokane Arena.

The decision comes amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The country singer was set to play in Spokane on April 24. Currently held tickets will be honored for the new Spokane date on Thursday, October 8 and no action is needed.

Other ticket inquiries can be directed to TicketsWest at twspokane.support@ticketswest.com.

