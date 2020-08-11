‘Miraculously’ Found: Stevens Co. man robbed, left for dead survives on pond water

STEVENS CO., Wash. — A Stevens County man survived off of pond water for three days after a man robbed him and left him for dead in a swamp.

According to the Stevens County Sheriff’s Office, two deputies were conducting a welfare check on the victim, as he had not been seen for several days and others were fearing for his health.

The deputies found the door to his home was open and his vehicles had been ransacked. Shortly after, one of the deputies heard what sounded like a faint cry for help.

They began to search the wooded area surrounding the house, then walked down into a ravine and found the missing man in a swamp.

The victim told deputies he is unable to walk without assistance and the suspect had taken him down into the woods. The suspect then robbed him and left him there, unable to walk.

The victim said he pleaded not to be left, but the suspect abandoned him.

SCSO said the victim did not give up hope and crawled as far as he could. He drank pond water and laid in the swamp for three days until he had heard the deputies at his home.

“Using the last of his strength, he was able to call out and miraculously be found,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

The suspect was arrested and booked into jail on attempted murder charges. 4 News Now has reached out to the Sheriff’s Office to identify the suspect.

