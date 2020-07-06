Miracle Monday: Neurological disorder won’t keep this Sandpoint teen from aiming for the Paralympic Games

Sometimes we lovingly refer to some as “one in a million.”

For one Sandpoint teenager, that isn’t even close to enough credit.

“It’s just something to get you outside and enjoy spending time outside,” said Nic Peacock.

The 16-year-old loves being outside shooting his bow, something he started early in life.

“He got his first bow for Christmas when he was five from my sister, and he shot and shot and shot,” said his mother Kristan.

“So, he wanted to be something to do with sports and he finally found his niche,” said his father, Scott.

Nic’s archery game stepped up big time when his mom introduced him to his new coaches, Jason and Rebecca Ham.

“I told her ‘Give me five years. Give me five years to see what we can do,'” Rebecca said.

What they have done together is finish competitions on the podium… again, and again, and again. It’s a feeling that never gets old.

“It’s just this kind of, ‘You did it and it’s done,’ but you feel good once it’s done and you got that podium kind of thing,” said Nic.

The challenge of hitting a 3D target while hiking through rough terrain is hard enough, but Nic has the added challenge of a condition that makes everything a little tough.

Nic has hereditary dominant spastic paraparesis, a condition that affects his motor neurons, affecting his memory and ability to walk. The disease is genetic, but neither of his parents have it. Nic has three deviations in the genome, two of which have not been identified in any other person earth.

“He’s one in 8 billion. There is nobody else like our Nic,” Kristan said.

“He inspires everybody that is around him, and that’s what makes that kid so unique,” Jason said.

Nic even inspires people he has never met. His story is on the inspiration wall at Sacred Heart Children’s Hospital, something that means a lot to the Peacock family.

“Parents especially that are coming into a new situation where they have kids with neurological functions or deficits and are like, ‘Hey, look at what this kid did,'” said Kristan.

Nic wants to compete in the next Paralymic Games; something that will not be easy, but hey, this is Nic.

“Yeah, it’s tough, but it comes with everything. What isn’t tough these days?” Nic said.

