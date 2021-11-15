MIRACLE MONDAY: Child Life Specialists help ease hospital anxiety

by Emily Blume

SPOKANE, Wash. — The value a Child Life Specialists bring to the hospital, day in and day out, can be overlooked, until you’re there. They can help ease the anxiety that comes with hospital visits, both big and small, leading to a quicker recovery.

Andie Daisley, a certified Child Life Specialist at Sacred Heart Children’s Hospital, works in the ER. She provides support for patients and their families daily. One particular family was lucky enough to have her support not once, but twice.

Emily Harper and her daughter Sloane Harper recently took a trip to the ER to get stitches for a cut Sloane had on her eye.

For most families, these kinds of experiences are nerve-wracking and the Harper family was no exception.

“We’re working with kids and families to make it less of a traumatic experience and help them find their coping skills and really master the experience,” Daisley explained.

She’s become a fixture for the Harper family. She first met them a few years back when Sloane had an allergic reaction as a toddler.

“I saw in my chart note from the last time she was there a particular toy she loved last time so we were able to play with the toy together and talk together,” Daisley said.

That distraction made the experience easier for both Sloane and her parents.

“When Andie came into the room, she immediately put not just Sloan at ease, but both her parents at ease too. It allowed us to push aside her anxiety and meet Sloane where she was at,” Emily Harper explained.

It’s the little things that make big differences for the families faced with a visit to Sacred Heart Children’s Hospital.

“In the end, she walked out healthy and happy and felt cared for in the end I believe,” Daisley told us.

Child Life Specialists with the hospital are funded by the Children’s Miracle Network. If you’d like to help support programs like this, you can donate to the Children’s Miracle Network. 100 percent of your donation will stay right here in our own community. You can donate here!

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.