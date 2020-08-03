Miracle Monday: 7-year-old once hospitalized is now on a mission to help sick kids
SPOKANE, Wash.– Sometimes the smallest moments can take up the biggest place in your heart. Even a day at the playground with their children is something Jill and Randall Kimberling won’t take for granted. That’s because not too long ago, days like that were a faraway dream.
Two years ago, Levi Kimberling, the youngest of three, started to feel really sick. His parents took him to the hospital with what they thought was the flu. He was rushed to Sacred Heart Children’s Hospital for specialized treatment. Soon, doctors diagnosed the 4-year-old with influenza B, the adenovirus, pneumonia, strep, and necrotizing pneumonia.
Levi spent 91 days at Sacred Heart. More than half of that time he was on life support. He was so fragile, even a slight shift of blankets could pose a deadly threat, according to his parents. A ventilator and then an oscillator kept Levi breathing, until even those machines were not enough.
Doctors knew their little patient needed more help to stay alive, so they suggested a form of life support called extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO). The equipment would mimic Levi Owen’s lungs, giving his organs time to heal. But, his odds of surviving the treatment weren’t good. Randall said his son would have died without it though.
“Every day is a roller coaster. No idea of what or when, if he was going to make it the next day,” Randall said.
COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.