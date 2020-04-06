Miracle Monday: 3 things your pediatrician wants you to know about COVID-19

SPOKANE, Wash.– While COVID-19 has most drastically impacted adults, children can also be impacted in a variety of ways. Dr. Katheryn Hudon, with Providence Health, shared this advice for parents.

Check in with your children. Look for signs they’re feeling anxious or stressed.

“So, the school-aged kids might be a little more clingy and have a little more behavioral issues than they had before. The younger kids, like the toddlers and babies, they may be sort of reflecting what the parents are feeling,” Dr. Hudon said.

If you think your child has COVID-19 symptoms, call your doctor. You can get a lot of help through a virtual visit.

“I can really gather so much data about my patient. If there is concern about their cough and their breathing, I can actually look at them through the virtual visit because we’re on Zoom and give them some advice on what would be best,” Hudon said.

Use this time to empower your children. Focus on the facts, not fear.

“I think that some opportunity that we have in this difficult time is that we can empower our kids to have a bigger role in the health of themselves and the health of their families,” Hudon said.

