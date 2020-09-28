15-year-old charged with attempted murder, arson in Spokane Valley apartment fire
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A 15-year-old was arrested on four counts of attempted murder and one count of arson in a Spokane Valley apartment fire Monday.
Authorities on scene — near E 14th Ave and S Dartmouth St — told 4 News Now’s Destiny Richards neighbors called 911 to report the fire around 3:15 Monday morning. When firefighters got to the scene, the apartment was fully engulfed in flames.
According to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect was missing, then came back to the apartment and started the fire in retaliation after being disciplined by their parents.
Four adults suffered minor injuries, SCSO said.
The suspect has been transported and booked into the Spokane County Juvenile Detention Center.
This is a developing story.
