15-year-old charged with attempted murder, arson in Spokane Valley apartment fire

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A 15-year-old was arrested on four counts of attempted murder and one count of arson in a Spokane Valley apartment fire Monday.

Authorities on scene — near E 14th Ave and S Dartmouth St — told 4 News Now’s Destiny Richards neighbors called 911 to report the fire around 3:15 Monday morning. When firefighters got to the scene, the apartment was fully engulfed in flames.

According to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect was missing, then came back to the apartment and started the fire in retaliation after being disciplined by their parents.

#HAPPENINGNOW: Spokane Valley Fire and SVPD is at on scene at 10207 E 14th Ave in Spokane Valley. We can see burned windows at what looks like an apartment on this street. Working to confirm information. We’ll be live here for cut-ins during GMA. @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/4jp3FruC1d — Destiny Richards (@DstnyRichardsTV) September 28, 2020

Four adults suffered minor injuries, SCSO said.

The suspect has been transported and booked into the Spokane County Juvenile Detention Center.

This is a developing story.

