Minnie Wageman

Site staff by Site staff

Minnie Wageman went to her rest in the arms of Jesus, June 1, 2019, at the age of 103, she was born in Watkins, Montana, Oct.13, 1915.

She was preceded in death by her husband Fred and oldest daughter Lillian Wagner of Deer Park, WA and three grandsons. She is survived by children Lou Heinrichs (husband Lee) of Oldtown, DeLila Wright (husband John) of Usk, WA, and Fred Wageman of Spokane, WA; 10 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, 6 great great-grandchildren, one brother in California and one sister in Montana.

The family moved to Usk on Jan.6 1951, from Southern Idaho, where they had a farm. She bucked bails in the hay field, milked cows, thinned onions and sold Watkins products for several years also doing in-home health care, while raising a family.

She loved gardening and always had a large garden, a weed dare not enter!! She happily shared it with family and friends or whoever wanted some or needed some. The last garden was when she was 97 yrs old. She had a driver’s license until she was 100 yrs old, she stopped driving before that expired.

She loved baking cookies and pies and giving them away, after a visit with her you usually left with a bag of cookies or something, she was always giving. At the family get together’s we were always blessed with a huckleberry pie; she was in the hills picking huckleberries until approx. 90 yrs old.

She was a life-time member of the Seventh-day Adventist church. She was a prayer warrior for her family and loved and cherished by all.

Sherman-Campbell Funeral and Cremation Services in Newport is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book at shermancampbell.com.

COPYRIGHT 2019 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.