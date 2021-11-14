Mind your plastic reindeer; WINDY and warm for Sunday – Kris

When you just look at the temperatures for Sunday, you’ll probably want to make plans to be outside. Although the highs will climb close to 60°, that warm weather also comes along with gusty winds! Expect strong southwesterly winds of 20 to 30 mph and gusts to 45 even 50 mph. That’s strong enough to damage to small trees and branches and cause scattered power outages. It’s not going to be a good day to be up on a ladder putting up Christmas Lights!

It’s going to stay warm on Monday, however, as a storm front pushes through the Inland Northwest, it’s going to get wetter and even windier! Wind gusts of up to 55 mph are possible on Monday. Calmer, cooler, drier weather is in the forecast for the rest of the workweek.